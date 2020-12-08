NEW ALBANY — It went from being a promising development to an eyesore, but eight years after the city razed most of the houses in Linden Meadows, a new plan for the subdivision with a path for home ownership has emerged.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission agreed Tuesday to deed the property to New Hope Development Services. In a partnership with the New Albany Housing Authority, the organization will oversee the construction of homes in Linden Meadows as part of an affordable housing project.
Irving Joshua, president of the redevelopment commission and a member of the housing authority board, said the goal is for the development to lead to home ownership.
“I think this will be a benefit to the city in that we’ll actually be getting some more homes for individuals,” he said.
The entire details of the plan weren’t announced, but Joshua said prospective home buyers will have to qualify for a property. There will likely be a 15-year path for the tenants to purchase the home.
Initial plans in 2018 called for a mix of duplexes and single-family houses to be located on the site. It’s expected to be about an $8-million development with construction possibly starting in the spring.
“This is the exact type of project that’s been working really, really well throughout the country for home ownership,” said Jason Applegate, a member of the commission and the New Albany City Council.
The history of Linden Meadows dates back over 15 years.
Several houses were moved to Linden Meadows Court after the expansion of the then-Floyd Memorial Hospital and Health Services.
A local group — the New Albany-Floyd County Community Housing Development Organization — sought to save the homes for redevelopment and ownership by low-income, first-time home buyers.
A lawsuit led by neighbors opposed to the project delayed efforts. The local organization eventually defaulted on a $1.1 million bank loan, which was blamed largely on the lawsuit, and the houses fell further into disrepair.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority agreed to spend up to $1 million on refurbishing the properties, and a new developer was chosen, but a deal couldn’t be reached regarding the debt and ownership.
“So needless to say, the properties became so poor that the city had to take action, and we did,” City Attorney Shane Gibson said Tuesday.
Without an answer in sight, and with the 20 or so houses in the subdivision sitting vacant and becoming more and more dilapidated, Mayor Jeff Gahan issued an order in 2012 to demolish the houses. Gibson said the property eventually went to a sheriff’s sale, and the city obtained ownership without spending any additional funding. New Albany had spent money for infrastructure improvements in the subdivision while the plan to develop it was still on the table.
The deed was eventually transferred into the redevelopment commission’s domain for the purpose of supporting low-income or affordable housing. The commission had to agree to transfer the deed to New Hope for the project to move forward.
Gibson said the commission has assurances that New Hope and the housing authority will deliver on the affordable housing development. He said the the idea was hatched about two years ago.
“It’s slowly coming to fruition, but it’s coming to fruition,” Gibson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.