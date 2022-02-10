JEFFERSONVILLE — Though the nonprofit's leadership emphasized the mistake was due to a misunderstanding, the U.S. Department of Labor is requiring Jeffersonville-based New Hope Services, Inc. to pay more than $154,000 in back wages to 74 workers who have disabilities.
A federal sub-minimum wage program allows employers to hire workers with disabilities for lower wages if they receive life and job skills training. New Hope Services, according to the DOL, failed to ensure 74 workers received that training in the required process. As a result, the 74 workers should have been paid the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
The DOL has ordered New Hope, which serves 21 counties in Indiana and seven in Kentucky and helps place employees in vocational and other jobs, to pay the employees a total of $154,443.
“Employers who qualify for the sub-minimum wage program have a moral and legal obligation to provide the career and skills training to qualified workers as required,” said Patricia Lewis, DOL's Wage and Hour District Director in Indianapolis, in a statement released Thursday. “Encouraging employment of adults of all abilities has a positive impact on the lives of these workers and our nation’s economy, but it must be done legally.”
New Hope President Jody Reschar Heazlitt said Thursday that the issues occurred in 2017 and 2018. According to Heazlitt, New Hope scheduled training sessions through the required third-party vendor, but some employees missed those sessions.
Heazlitt said they scheduled more sessions and provided employees who had missed the appointments with training, but New Hope was later informed that the workers should have been paid the full minimum wage until they had completed the required instruction.
“It was a new federal act that had just come through and we were trying our best to be compliant with it,” Heazlitt said.
New Hope pursued an appeal of the DOL decision, but the ruling stood.
“We went back and forth with them for more than a year. Basically they said 'We can see that New Hope made a good-faith effort,' and we provided them all the documentation and details,” Heazlitt said. “But because it's a protected class of people, it's non-negotiable. It's a black and white rule.”
In 2017 and 2018, the training was only conducted in-person. Due to the pandemic, the sessions have been offered virtually, which has helped organizations like New Hope meet the requirement, she continued.
Heazlitt said the training rule has affected multiple other organizations. She stressed that the ruling may create the impression that New Hope had not paid workers, but that wasn't the case.
“We are definitely in compliance and hopefully for other providers, with DOL doing technical assistance now, they can get the support they need rather than learning the hard way like we did,” Heazlitt said, as she added that the employees who are owed back wages have been contacted.
“We have provided services to people with disabilities since 1958, and we always have their best interest at the forefront.”
