SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark County and Floyd County have become, by-and-large, Republican strongholds, with the GOP dominating last year’s local, state and federal elections.
It’s a similar story in many parts of Indiana, as well as in the state’s capital. Republicans control the Statehouse and the Indiana Governor’s Residence.
Acknowledging that stymying the Red Wave will take strong grassroots support, Indianapolis resident Josh Cox has founded a new political action committee called INProgress.
As the name suggests, the PAC is centered around furthering progressive policies including increasing the minimum wage, pushing for education reform and advocating for Medicare for all.
“I just don’t think that there’s really anybody who is speaking to these issues in a meaningful way,” Cox said.
The PAC launched about three weeks ago, and Cox said he was inspired to start it after observing all the needs in the country that 2020 exposed due in large part to the coronavirus.
Observing state legislators refuse to pass or even consider what are widely considered progressive plans further pushed Cox to start INProgress, he said.
While there are some groups that do lobby and push for meaningful changes, there’s few people doing the work on an almost daily basis, he continued. There’s also a disconnect outside of Indianapolis as it pertains to the issues many Hoosiers are facing, especially in rural areas, Cox added.
“My goal is really to connect people in different parts of the state and really speak to those issues,” he said.
There also have to be candidates who are willing to embrace progressive movements and inspire others to be involved in the process, he continued. Cox said there often appears to be little strategy going into who is selected to run for office in some races.
Recent Democratic candidates for governor have proven to be less than inspiring when it comes to getting the vote out, and the party doesn’t appear to have any clear choices to run against Sen. Todd Young if he seeks re-election next year, Cox said.
“It kind of feels like when an election year is coming up we have to throw a few candidates together to make it look like we’re trying, and in a lot of these districts, they don’t have a chance,” he said.
Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey said there have been some good candidates representing a variety of backgrounds put forth to run against Republicans in recent years, but added that redistricting is the biggest obstacle facing the election system.
With super majorities in statehouses charged with mapping districts, there’s largely been “gerrymandering in such a way to make them uncompetitive”, Dickey said.
“This is not something that we have seen just in Indiana,” Dickey said. “This is something that political scientists talk about throughout the nation.”
Super majority districts that aren’t competitive are pushed toward the fringes, and that isn’t good for the country, he continued.
It’s going to again be a big issue in 2021 as a U.S. Census data should be made available later in the year for states to perform mandated redistricting.
“If we want to see representatives who are accountable to their constituents, and talent to come forward and be reflective of those folks in that district, we have to address that as a fundamental concern,” Dickey said of fair redistricting.
For more information on INProgress, visit the website indprogress.org.
