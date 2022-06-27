Parkview Middle School Band in Jeffersonville is looking forward to record-breaking numbers of students choosing to learn to play a musical instrument in the school year ahead.
Working to ensure the arts continue to thrive during the pandemic has been a challenge for any school program. However, the hard work and dedication of the school community at Parkview Middle School (PVMS) has certainly paid off.
Since last year, band enrollment has increased from 200 to 250 students. In an effort to ensure that every child may have equal access to a complete education that includes a quality music program Parkview provides instruments as needed to students. However, with such an unprecedented growth in enrollment, the band program was rapidly outgrowing its instrument inventory.
The award-winning jazz musician, lecturer and author Jamey Aebersold gave a free concert to the 6th grade students at Parkview Middle School last month. While there, Aebersold recognized an opportunity to assist Parkview’s thriving band program.
Both Aebersold and the Parkview Band agreed that it was imperative that there were enough instruments for everybody. Within days Aebersold made contact with a local music store to acquire 25 instruments to donate to the band.
In addition to instruments, Aebersold is also donating the funds to invite guest clinicians and instrument specialists from IU Southeast and the University of Louisville to work with the beginner band students.
Providing students with the best start possible with quality instruments and specialized instruction will make all the difference for the PVMS Band, and will ensure the continued growth of music education in Southern Indiana schools.
