NEW ALBANY — Beginning this fall, IU Southeast is expanding its scholarship offerings to include a new Grenadier Promise scholarship to help all students succeed by removing as many financial barriers as possible. The Grenadier Promise Scholarship is available to incoming freshman and is renewable for up to four years for those meeting eligibility requirements.
“Scholarships are a vital part of student success at Indiana University Southeast,” said Kelly Ryan, interim chancellor of IU Southeast. “That’s why we aim to make the process as easy and rewarding as possible. IU Southeast has always been the best value in the region for higher education. Now more students than ever can earn a world-class Indiana University degree, close to home, while accumulating little, if any debt.”
The Grenadier Promise scholarship is a last-dollar scholarship to cover tuition and mandatory fees when combined with eligible federal and state grants and scholarships. It aims to reduce the burden of higher education costs to those most in need.
Additionally, there are automatic scholarships based upon high school GPA and more than 170 merit-based scholarships for traditional undergraduate students, transfer students and adult learners returning to get a credential, certificate, or degree.
Standard undergraduate tuition and fees before applying any grant or scholarship aid is $7,940 per year.
“It’s not too late to apply to college for this fall,” Ryan said. “We accept applications through Aug. 12, for fall semester starting on Aug. 22. Any student who may have been waiting, now is the time to apply.”
Nationally and regionally, the pandemic has accelerated a decline in college-going rates for recent high school graduates. In Indiana, fewer students are pursuing education or training after high school. The state’s college-going rate fell from 59% for the high school class of 2019 to 53% for the class of 2020. This is by far the lowest rate — and sharpest decline — in at least a generation and follows a previous height of 65 percent in 2015, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
In Kentucky, the numbers have fallen more dramatically. For Jefferson County, the rate of college-going high school seniors has dropped from 55% in 2015 to 45% in 2021, according to the Jefferson County Public School district website. Throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the rate of college-going high schools seniors went from 54% in 2015 to 50.5% in 2019, the most recent year reported by Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education.
Nationally, the number of college-going students fell from 69% in 2015 to 63% in 2020.
According to the recent US Census, nearly 39% of adults in the Louisville metropolitan region do not have a post-secondary degree or certification. Lack of these credentials can make the workforce susceptible to job reductions due to automation and artificial intelligence, according to the ICHE report.
“The evidence is clear and convincing,” said IU Southeast’s Sanders Chair in Business, Uric Dufrene. “College graduates experience lower unemployment rates and higher earnings. Since 2001, employment gains for college graduates have vastly exceeded workers without a college degree. The four-year attainment rates are one of the biggest challenges facing the Louisville Metro area. With a decline in college-going population rates, the battle for talent will only intensify. To be competitive for the jobs of the future, college completion is an imperative.”
For more information on the available scholarships, go to ius.edu/scholarships. To apply for admission, go to ius.edu/southeast-direct.
