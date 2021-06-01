JEFFERSONVILLE — The owner of an office building in downtown Jeffersonville destroyed by fire late last year has received approval on a new, modern space to take its place that is expected to be finished within a year.
Owner Bob McAuliffe, who’s had the property since 1983, worked with Louisville-based architecture firm Donhoff Kargl Nall Architects (DKN) to design a 16,000-square-foot office building on West Court Avenue in nearly the same footprint as the one that burned.
The proposal was submitted to the plan commission in April and has since been accepted by both that board and by the historical preservation commission. Since it does not include a rezoning, further approval from the city council is not required.
Early last week, crews began razing the former structure, which was built in the mid-1970s. As of Tuesday, it had been removed, with cleanup expected to go into next week.
“Then we’ll start the process of going forward,” McAuliffe said.
The plans for the two-story building feature large windows and masonry that blends in with the historical area. The building will accommodate up to 14 tenants, with office suites starting at 800 square feet.
McAuliffe estimates the permitting, architectural and engineering portion will take 90 to 120 days. After that, he said he expects it will take about nine months to complete the project.
“The city’s just had positive comments on it, we’ve had strong [positive] reaction from the community and people in the real estate industry who have given their thumbs up to the design,” he said. “We think the design is a good design and that will help us fill this important corner of Jeffersonville.”
In looking at design, the team researched what would work well in that area of Jeffersonville and looked at what other communities with similar buildings had done.
They also took into account what kind of needs the pandemic has placed on businesses and communities.
“We really wanted to look at what buildings need to look like in a post-COVID world, which can be a little different,” he said. “Certainly brighter, airier, more volume inside and harder materials.”
McAuliffe’s son Brendan, who manages the family’s properties, said he sees the brand new class A office space they’ll be providing as more of a need to some than before.
“And, I think in a post-COVID world...I think offices will be really good for corporate [companies] that will be downsizing, who are looking for smaller office space but still a presence in the downtown area,” he said.
But even as they look toward the future of the site, the McAuliffe family looks back too on what once was there.
The Jeffersonville Fire Department responded around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30 to the building at Court and Spring streets, with at one point 30 firefighters on scene. There were no injuries and the blaze was contained in about four hours but crews stayed until the early morning hours dealing with hot spots.
Brendan McAuliffe was alerted to the fire by one of the tenants. He said at first it was hard to process and that he was “more shell-shocked than anything,” he said. “Once it really set in, devastated.”
Bob McAuliffe had been two and-a-half hours away picking up his new puppy, whom he later named Spot. When he got to Jeffersonville, it was still burning.
He said that it’s been emotional to see the site with the damaged building, now razed. But he’s excited about what’s to come.
“Now we got to go forward,” he said. “It always brings up anxieties when you make change but change is a good thing. And I think the exciting thing is to try to put a solid building on this corner. I think it’s critical for Jeffersonville.”
