JEFFERSONVILLE — A new learning center that will serve both young children and adults is now in the works at the River Ridge Commerce Center.
Since December 2018, representatives of America Place have been working with the River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA) to bring the River Ridge Learning Center to the sprawling commercial park. Among those with a hand in bringing the project to fruition, according to America Place director of finance Lyn Longmeyer, are Ray Harbin and Stephen Stivers, along with Robert Blair of the Kentucky Country Day School and the West End School.
The plan is to establish an early learning center — which would serve as a sort of crossover between daycare and preschool — in the first phase, with a projected launch date this fall. Longmeyer said that a conditional agreement had been reached for RRDA to donate the land on which the site will sit, but developers are still working to reach those requirements.
“Initially, we’ll lease the land," Longmeyer said. "We’ll start with a campus of 55 students for year one. Then, we’ll start with subsequent phases, such as building the actual center."
Phase I will see the 55 students served on a temporary modular campus, not unlike the buildings that are brought onto properties of schools undergoing renovations.
River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said that no final terms have been reached for the agreement, noting that a letter of interest stating that the board would consider donating some property had been issued. Negotiations are ongoing with America Place, with Acy noting a long-term lease as an option for the 501(c)(3) that will operate the learning center.
“The board and staff of River Ridge are in support of the project," he said. "We think the concept is good. This initial phase is to just get the ball rolling.”
During February, the center will continue its search for a director for the learning center. Closer to summer, the teaching staff will be brought on board, with the modular campus also set to be completed. September is eyed as the kick-off month for operations.
Because the future site is on an undeveloped portion of River Ridge, there are no existing buildings that can be used for the center, hence the need for the temporary structures. Longmeyer said it was important that the service be brought to River Ridge in its early phases, though.
"It’s partially for the people at River Ridge to have a quality place they can take their children at an affordable rate," she said. "We’re excited because of all the studies that show how important it is to have education in those formative years. We thought it was important that everyone be given that opportunity for their children.”
Numbers included in a presentation for the project show that 45% of parents are absent from work at least once due to lack of child care, with reliable child care reducing absences by up to 30%
The pilot program launching with phase I is expected to last between two and three years, with a transition into a permanent building occurring near the end.
In the permanent building, the early learning center will be accompanied by a technical learning center for adults. There, employees of nearby companies will be able to learn new skills that will help their careers.
“It’s something where they can extend their learning," Longmeyer said. "If their job evolves, they will have the skill set to handle it. If a company is looking to locate within River Ridge, we can adapt a program to train the workforce.”
This adds another layer of benefits to companies utilizing River Ridge property, Longmeyer said. All in all, Longmeyer views the project as a win-win for multiple generations in the community.
“I think it can be really exciting," she said. "I’ve not come across anything like it to serve a commerce center like River Ridge.”
