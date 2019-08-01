SOUTHERN INDIANA — There have been more mass shootings in the United States this year than days.
According to numbers from Gun Violence Archive, there have been nearly 250 shootings across the country in just 212 days in 2019. More than 20 shootings that have injured or killed people have taken place in schools this year.
Violence doesn't discriminate either, with these acts happening in all different kinds of communities from every corner of the country.
To prevent such acts and reduce risks associated with them, state lawmakers and local school districts alike are going to work.
At Greater Clark County Schools, a new preventative measure was added at the end of last school year. Continuing into this year is the district's handheld metal detecting wand policy.
One of the biggest statewide efforts to help schools deal with the issue of manmade threats is House Bill 1004.
"That gives schools flexibility to qualify for school safety matching grants," State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, said. "That can be used to add mental health resources, hire school resource officers or increase physical security. As a result of the legislation, schools now have the ability to access additional funds and more flexibility in how they can use the funds. Those three areas are critical."
Though a previous version of the legislation had already been in place for a few years, an updated version was passed in the 2019 Indiana General Assembly. The latest version doubled the maximum amount eligible for matching, up to $100,000 from $50,000.
"It’s allowed us to fund our school resource officer since its inception," said Scott Gardner, safety director at Clarksville Community School Corp. "That’s in cooperation with the Clarksville Police Department. We’ve used this grant to make improvements with security, such as radio systems, improving and updating our camera systems, improving our exterior lighting, and improving our alarm systems. That’s a great feature of that grant."
Gardner said the district will use the funding to support and strengthen its existing infrastructure. Since the application has yet to be finalized, no figure was given on how much the school would be spending.
"We’re just constantly updating and reviewing ours school safety plan," Gardner said. "We have a great resource in the state with our school safety. We have done the max in prior years. Some years we have, and some years we haven’t. The key thing we’ve done is funding our school resource officer. That’s just a tremendous thing for us to have. We continue to work with our community partners, police and fire to review our school safety plan and find where to make improvements. We look forward to continuing that work."
Individual schools are given the ability to craft around their specific needs with the funding. Rather than providing a blanket rule for all schools to follow, Clere believes this local-level autonomy will most-effectively identify aspects of school safety that need to be improved.
"As with many other decisions, it's important to allow local school officials flexibility in deciding what's needed and what's right for their community," Clere said. "Each community is unique. Local school officials are in the best position to decide how to prioritize resources and that's why the legislation provides flexibility so that local school officials can make those decisions and establish priorities as they see fit."
MORE LEGISLATION
Senate Bill 127 is another piece of legislation aimed at school safety. Its language allows for districts to put a referendum on the ballot for a school safety tax levy.
Additional measures include HB 1225, which would allow the sheriff's office in the district's county to apply for a grant from the Indiana secured school fund to provide for the initial set-up costs for an active event warning system. This would allow the implementation of universal electronic access to school property for law enforcement in all schools, as well as give access to closed circuit cameras in the event of an emergency.
Similarly, in that it would strengthen the relationship between schools and law enforcement, HB 1398 would enhance the two entities' ability to share information with one another.
In the event that a shooting were to take place, HB 1063 provides schools with a bleeding control kit.
As far as preemptive measures go, building design also plays a role. Clere noted that many of the new schools and older schools being renovated are keeping safe design elements in mind during the construction process.
"There was a period of time when schools were being designed with open floor plans," Clere said. "In light of school safety concerns, they've moved away from that. You see that reflected in recent construction."
The degree to which schools use design and technology to thwart threats varies greatly. Southwestern High School at Hanover, for instance, has installed a system that allows law enforcement officials to have a live view inside the school during a shooting.
The system allows for countermeasures as well, including smoke cannons intended to obscure the view of a would-be intruder.
"One of the big debates is how to prioritize spending," Clere said. "Some schools have installed a lot of technology, starting with metal detectors, cameras and various kinds of alarm systems. I don't think we've seen as much of that in our area."
PEOPLE ARE THE KEY
To Clere, however, the most important investment a school can make in terms of safety is in people.
"It starts with teachers, counselors, school resource officers, mental health professionals, social workers, and other school employees to make sure we have the right people in place and that they have the support and resources they need to do their job effectively," Clere said.
"I think it's a mistake to prioritize technology and gadgets over people."
It's actual people equipped with the proper resources, Clere noted, who would be able to identify a potential problem, and perhaps prevent violence through early intervention.
"There can be a false sense of security when a school has a lot of technology that isn't providing or supporting the people who are in the best position to prevent something bad from happening," Clere said. "What I mean by that is that teachers, counselors and mental health professionals are in the best position to prevent something bad from happening, and they need to have the support and resources necessary to do their job effectively. They're in a position to identify students in crisis or a potential threat to school safety and to get those students the help they need."
Though he prioritizes the people factor over technology, Clere added that building design and physical security play a significant role.
"I don't want to suggest that that's not important," Clere said. "There are some modifications that cost relatively little and can make a big difference, then there are others that cost a lot and may only provide marginal improvements with school safety."
Making schools too institutionalized, in the sense of resembling a lockdown facility rather than a place for learning, is something districts should be mindful of, Clere said. Too many security provisions could have a negative impact on a child's mind and mentality, thus having an adverse effect on their ability to learn.
"It's all about striking an appropriate balance," Clere said. "We need to find ways to improve school safety without undermining the learning environment and the sense of community. It is a concern. That's why I come back to personnel, to prioritizing teachers and counselors and other school employees. Given adequate resources and support, they can do more to create a safe environment than any design or technology. There's always going to be ways to thwart technology."
