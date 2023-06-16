SOUTHERN INDIANA – New toll rates for three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana begin July 1. Rates will range from $2.52 to $15.09, depending on the size of the vehicle and whether the driver has a prepaid account.
Tolling is in place on the I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge, I-65 Kennedy Bridge and Ind. 265/KY 841 Lewis and Clark Bridge connecting Prospect and Utica.
Toll rates increase annually by 2.5% unless the rate of inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index) is higher. The April CPI used to calculate this year’s increase was 4.9%.
Indiana Walk-Up Center Expected to Reopen Late Summer
As a reminder, the Indiana Walk-Up Center closed in late May to complete renovations and prepare for the transition to a new toll service provider. Several improvements in the customer experience are expected with the new provider. The walk-up center in Jeffersonville is anticipated to reopen in late summer.
The Kentucky Walk-Up Center remains open to serve customers. It’s currently located at 400 E. Main St., Suite 102. The walk-up center in Louisville will be moving to a new downtown location when the new provider is in place.
