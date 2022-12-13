NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd opened a new hybrid operating room on Tuesday as part of phase one for the hospital’s $65 million construction project.
The new operating room (OR) will allow the hospital to do procedures that were only available to patients in Louisville. Workers will be able to perform more specialized heart procedures in Southern Indiana thanks to the new technology.
“Today is another milestone for Baptist Health Floyd,” said Mike Schroyer, Baptist Health Floyd’s president. “This is something we have been dreaming of and talking about for many years.”
The room is designed for heart and vascular cases, meaning they will be able to perform procedures on legs and arms. The OR also allows staff the capability to do open-heart surgery.
A structural heart program has been started at Baptist Health Floyd with the new OR, and the hospital is working on getting a women’s heart program started.
“It’s not just an OR, we can also do heart catheter procedures in here,” said Angie Bishop, Baptist Health Floyd’s nurse manager for Cardiovascular Services. “We can do some EP (electrophysiology) procedures in here as well. It can be a cath lab, an EP lab, it can be an OR. So, it’s kind of a hybrid to cover all the bases.”
The OR is only a part of phase one for the hospital’s construction project. Phase one will also add two regular operating room suites and two procedure rooms at the hospital.
This will bring the total number to nine operating rooms, three procedure rooms, two cardiovascular operating rooms and one hybrid OR suite.
“Hybrid OR is the core of our structural heart program. What we have here is one of a kind, state-of-the-art facility and the first in Southern Indiana,” said Dr. Vikas Singh, an interventional cardiologist at Baptist Health Floyd. “Hybrid OR truly brings the multidisciplinary team of cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists, imaging cardiologists, anesthesiologists all in one room with a common goal of delivering the best outcomes for the patients with most complex conditions.”
Future phases include renovation of the current surgical services department including 30 pre-and-post-operative bays, new locker rooms, new outpatient surgical flow and waiting area and storage space.
“It’s taken a large team in order to put this together,” Schroyer said. “I couldn’t be prouder by the way this room looks. I know our physicians, cardiologist and vascular surgeons are going to do an awful lot of miracles in this room.”
