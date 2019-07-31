JEFFERSONVILLE — Parlour, the pizza restaurant and bar in downtown Jeffersonville, will have new owners when it opens its doors for business Thursday.
Posted on the restaurant's Facebook page Wednesday evening was the following:
"It’s with bittersweet feelings that we announce that our current ownership and management team are moving on from Parlour effective August 1st.
We thoughtfully designed a food and beverage venue that can continue to represent the city of Jeffersonville and serve the residents for many years to come.
The new owners have exciting plans for Parlour and we wish them the best of luck! Parlour will be Open for Business as usual tomorrow!
We want to express our sincerest thanks for letting us serve you delicious pizza and beer over the last 2.5 years!
Your support has meant the world to us!
Cheers!"
Doers Investment Group opened the restaurant, which sits at the foot of the Big Four Bridge in downtown Jeffersonville, in April 2017.
