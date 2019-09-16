JEFFERSONVILLE — Maxwell’s House of Music, a family-owned local music resource for lessons and retail in Southern Indiana and Louisville for decades, announced today the addition of business partner, Jeff McNicol.
“I’ve literally grown up in a music store," Mark Maxwell stated in a news release. "It’s so exciting that it keeps evolving, growing and beating all my expectations. I attribute that success to all the great people in my life — especially our staff and teachers. Bringing Jeff in as my business partner is the logical next step of this evolution.”
McNicol said, “Now, after several months of deliberation, I couldn’t be happier to be making this investment to live out my dream. I finally feel back at home in the music business!”
McNicol had 24 years of experience running his own family business until its sale earlier this year. He is a highly accomplished musician, too. Deeply ensconced in the local music scene since his time with The War Hippies when he attended the University of Louisville, to his current band, The Starting Five, his passion for music has never wavered. The son of the late Steve McNicol (lead guitarist and singer-songwriter for the legendary Louisville band, The Rugby’s), said, “My love for music was instilled early by my dad. Music was his life, and of course, I wanted to be just like my dad.”
In addition, the McNicol family is committed to community with their two foundations, The Chitwood Foundation and The McNicol Foundation. They’re also involved with Carole’s Kitchen, a program affiliated with Blessings In A Backpack to help feed high school kids with food insecurity.
“This partnership is a win-win situation for Kentuckiana," Maxwell said. "The additional resources, skills, experiences and relationships Jeff brings to the table exponentially increase our ability to keep our promise of ‘We Create Musicians.’ That’s what we’ve always done, and now it’s what we can do even more effectively with Jeff guiding this ship with me.”
