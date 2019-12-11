CLARKSVILLE — Police are trying to identify a woman who remains in critical condition after being hit by a car while crossing Interstate 65 Tuesday night near the Radisson hotel in Clarksville.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the woman had been attempting to cross the roadway at the 1.3 mile marker just before 7:30 p.m. when she was struck by a northbound car. Police were unable to immediately identify the woman, who carried no identification. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where she underwent surgery.
Huls said the woman was expected to undergo a second surgery today.
He said police believe she may be transient; officers have been checking with local homeless shelters and camps as part of their investigation. The FBI may be able to assist ISP in identifying the woman, if police are unable to speak with her.
The driver of the car, who is from Pekin, was not injured and does not face any charges in the incident.
