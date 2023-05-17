Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog This Morning... Clearing skies and light winds have allowed patchy fog to develop early this morning. Fog continues to expand, but will be most prevalent in river valleys and areas that saw appreciable rainfall on Tuesday. Fog will likely persist and continue to expand in some areas through sunrise given favorable conditions. Visibility may be reduced to a half mile or less locally. Use caution if traveling this morning, including during the Wednesday morning commute. Use low beam headlights in fog and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.