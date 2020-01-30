NEW ALBANY — To join the several new amenities recently popping up in downtown, New Albany will soon become home to another major residential project.
The site is a familiar one in the city grid. For nearly two centuries, Centenary United Methodist Church played a role in the faiths of many in the area.
Now that the congregation has moved, the idle building will see new life as an apartment complex. Representatives of Form G, the development company behind the project, said the company has been trying to invest in downtown New Albany for “quite some time,” and is excited to finally have the opportunity to do so.
“This property came up, and it’d been sitting for a while on the market, about a year or so,” president and CEO Eric Goodman said. “Once we got into the details of the historical and preservation components of it, we realized that we could make it a project.”
Plans call for a total of 52 units to occupy the property at 309 E. Spring St., extending back to Elm Street. Occupants will have the chance to live in the cathedral of the church once its refurbished.
The structure is historic, along with the two-story house adjacent to it, meaning its facade and stained glass windows will remain. Of the 52 units, 26 will be located in the cathedral, with two additional units in the house that was previously home to an insurance office.
“The renovation will be unique in the sense that there’s three-bedroom [units], two-bedroom, one-bedroom and also lofts,” Goodman said. “The cathedral offered an opportunity that is unique to downtown. When you walk into the loft units, you can look up to a two-story window and have that as your view with all of that natural light.”
But the further Form G got into the process, Goodman said they realized the need for more units. That’s why in the parking lot bordering Elm Street, the company has plans to erect a new, three-story structure that will house 24 additional units.
The building will be modeled after another Form G project currently in the works at Clarksville’s Gateway Crossings on Eastern Boulevard.
“It really targets a wide net of renters,” executive partner Steven Shaffer said. “You’ve got the new and modern building, then the retrofit of the church, which I think will be really cool units.”
Parking will be made available in the existing lot, though its size will be reduced once the new structure goes up. Between the lot and street parking, roughly 1.3 parking spaces per unit will occupy the site.
Form G is set to officially close on the property in March, and hopes to start construction by April.
According to Shaffer, some units could be listed as soon as the end of 2020. The entirety of the project should be done by summer 2021.
“You can look at Breakwater, and they’re almost full,” Shaffer said. “They only have a few units available. As Josh [Staten] mentioned, New Albany as a whole is 96% occupied. I would assume it’s probably heavier downtown. I think it’ll definitely be a younger demographic that wants to live in the new modern units. We’re going to also offer some really cool opportunities with the actual church.”
Staten, who is New Albany’s redevelopment director, said that he was happy to see Form G show interest in the old church. With how compact and densely-packed the city is, many of the new developments coming into town will have to rely on redevelopment and “adaptive reuse.”
Since the church was no longer occupied, he said it was important to find a unique use for the building.
“That’s a historic building,” Staten said. “It’s not a building that you’re going to want to tear down. It’s not something you want to clear off and build something new, so you have to get creative with it. That’s exactly what we’re looking for and the type of adaptive reuse that will help downtown New Albany continue to grow in the future. When we have a space, it’s very important to find the highest and best use for that spot.”
Downtown housing is a “big issue” for the city, Staten said. By having more people in the city’s core, businesses will perform better, and the city as a whole will become more vibrant.
“It’s a push for us to get more people living downtown,” he said. “The more people that live downtown, the more people that are going to restaurants downtown, and they’re going to shops downtown on a regular basis. I think the ultimate goal that you want downtown is to have enough people living down there to make it more sustainable for the businesses.”
New Albany is in a position that makes it all the more important for downtown business to not be solely reliant on people coming to visit from outside the downtown area.
In the coming years, repairs to the Sherman Minton Bridge could have a major impact on traffic flow from the interstate, specifically from Louisville.
“Adding 52 units downtown that should fill up pretty quickly is something that can bring new customers to these businesses that we might lose from Louisville,” Staten said. “It’s a balancing act.”
