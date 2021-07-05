NEW ALBANY — A local nonprofit focused on providing fresh, affordable produce has recently expanded its outreach in Southern Indiana with a focus on community partnerships.
New Roots is a Louisville-based nonprofit that operates a Fresh Stop Market at Sojourn Community Church at 2023 Ekin Avenue in New Albany. It is one of eight markets in the Louisville area. The New Albany market is the only one now operating in Southern Indiana.
The markets operate on a sliding-fee scale based on income level and provide bags of fresh, organic vegetables and fruit from local farms. The New Albany market has operated for about five years, including several years in its current location.
New Roots Executive Director Karyn Moskowitz said out of its eight markets, the nonprofit has seen the biggest growth in partnerships at its New Albany market this year.
“All within the past year, we really really went out there and said, we need partners,” she said. “They’re helping get the word out that this is available to everyone, helping recruit families to get involved and getting fresh, affordable food to the community.”
The markets take place every couple of weeks from June to October. At the last market in New Albany, the market saw about 100 shareholders pick up produce, an increase over previous years, according to Moskowitz.
New Roots shareholders on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits pay only $6 for their bag. Those with limited resources who are not on SNAP pay $12, and those with higher incomes pay either $25 or $40. Everyone gets the same items in their bag regardless of what they pay, and anyone can add donations to their purchase.
In the past year, the nonprofit has been working with the Jeffersonville Housing Authority’s neighborhood council, which has been involved in efforts such as reaching out to residents who could benefit from the program, according to Moskowitz.
The nonprofit is also partnering with the Floyd County Library for its new food pantry, which is expected to open in early August. New Roots will donate shares of produce that were unclaimed at the New Albany market to the food pantry.
“That’s been an extra component of what we’re trying to do — access the community and get the food out there,” said Dana Pinkston, market manager for the New Albany market.
Recent support from companies and organizations such as the Jeffersonville Rotary Club, Baptist Health Floyd and LifeSpring Health Systems and Facilities Management Services have also helped support New Root’s mission, Moskowitz said.
Across the nonprofit’s markets, the number of shareholders continues to grow, she said. They are at 640, including about 100 in New Albany. She hopes to see 30 to 50 more shareholders join across the area this year.
Moskowitz said fresh, healthy food is a “human right.”
“We’re talking about people’s lives and quality of lives,” she said. “I’m very passionate about this, and every time a new family signs up and starts to cook and eats this beautiful food, it increases my joy that I am playing a small part in changing people’s lives.”
