SELLERSBURG — Riley Spaulding thought she knew what she signed up for when she registered for her school club, “Fun with Senior Friends.”
“I thought I was going to a high school to hang out with seniors there. I didn't know elderly were called seniors,” the third-grader explained. “I was really, really happy when I found out about this.”
She is one of 11 students who signed up for the inaugural year for the club at Grant Line Elementary School in New Albany. Ten of the kids visited with seven seniors at Sellersburg Healthcare Center on Tuesday afternoon for crafts – the first of five visits expected this school year.
“I thought it would be neat for the kids to build a relationship,” said Jenny Higbie, mom of one of the club participants and school board vice president. “When you engage in an activity, that breaks down barriers and you're able to build a relationship.”
Higbie developed the idea for the club after building upon a club theme at another school. She found Allison Schneider, a kindergarten teacher, to lead the group. Schneider helped care for her own grandmother during her time in a nursing home.
“Now that she's gone, this is a good way to honor her,” Schneider said. “It opened my eyes caring for her, seeing so many residents who don't have family or who don't get many visits, because everyone is so busy. I think this is like a breath of fresh air for the residents.”
The children quickly became friends with their senior counterparts, working on fall crafts together during the visit.
Will Higbie, 8, said he picked this club over all the others because he knew he'd be in the first group ever. He said he enjoyed his first event and liked the pacing.
“I liked it, because you didn't have to do [the craft] so fast like you have to do in school,” Will explained.
“I feel like it was the right thing to do. I didn't want there to not be enough children and that people didn't care enough to come,” 9-year-old Maycee Mazuch explained as to her reasoning for joining the club. “And I have a brother who I fight with and I feel like this can help me be a better person.”
The students' new senior friends loved the younger faces and energy.
“I enjoy it. It gives us something to look forward to and I really enjoy the kids,” 88-year-old Rosalee Pritchard said. “Sometimes us old people get a little lonesome and the little kids cheer us up.”
Sue Neiman, director of activities at the center, said she is happy to partner with the school on the club.
“We think this is a great opportunity for the students and our patients,” Neiman said. “They get a kick out of seeing the children. They really do.”
Higbie said she hopes the club members not only make new friends, but also develop social skills and empathy for the older population.
"We want to introduce some things in addition to learning [at school]. Learning isn't just books, tests and math," Higbie said. "Learning is also this."
The next event is tentatively scheduled for December at the same location.
