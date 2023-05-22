Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery, 157 E. Main, New Albany, has announced the upcoming collaborative exhibit titled “Imagine.”
Over a dozen local professional artist are exhibiting pieces in this show with subject matter that defines the title, “imagine,” to think, believe, or fancy — to think that something exists or is true, although in fact it is not real or true. Imaginary, made up, not real, pretended, false, a tale.
Participants are Cedric Ballarati, Tristan Buchanan, Andrew Cohen, Jada Lynn Dixon, Sarah Horrar, Penny Hundley, Richard Koop, Matt McRae, Faith Muller, Donovan Sheffield, Cozad Taylor, Mark Webb, J Wright.
Art submitted for this show includes drawings, paintings, photography and sculpture.
An artist opening reception will be May 28 from 2-4 p.m., which is free and open to the public. The exhibit will run through June.
Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. For more info, call 502-548-9114.
