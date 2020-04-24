CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Midwestern Electric Inc. will begin work today at River Ridge Parkway and S.R. 62 in Jeffersonville to construct a new traffic signal. The new signal will improve both safety and traffic flow at the intersection, which has seen increased traffic volumes due to a number of new businesses in the area.
Crews will begin with foundation work for the signal poles and then install signal loops and underground wiring. Installation of signal poles, spans, heads and controller equipment will follow.
Motorists should use extra caution and watch for possible lane closures and restrictions in the area. Intermittent stoppages will be necessary during overhead work, including installation of spans and signal heads. The project is expected to be complete in mid-May, weather permitting.
