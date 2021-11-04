NEW ALBANY — A variance proposal to redesign the State Street Chick-fil-A drive-thru was approved by the New Albany Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday with the aim of alleviating some traffic issues in the chain’s parking lot.
The new design would include two canopies, one for taking orders and one for delivery. A second lane for the drive-thru would also be added under this new design. In order to accommodate another lane and the canopies, the Chick-fil-A will be losing four of its 26 parking spots.
In the current design plan, drive-thru traffic enters from the second aisle of the Chick-fil-A parking lot. The updated plan aims to move the drive-thru entrance to the first aisle, closer to the State Street entrance. The design plan shows the addition of a mountable curb at the end of the second aisle, that aims to prevent motorists from entering the drive-thru from that section of the parking lot.
Sonya Smith, a property manager of 2221 State St., went in front of the Board of Public Works and Safety back in June, and said that the volume of cars in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru was causing traffic issues for other businesses located in the adjacent retail center.
City Engineer Larry Summers noted at the same June meeting, that there is an issue with Chick-fil-A traffic cutting off parking access in the lot.
Chick-fil-A representatives and board of zoning appeals members believe that changing the drive-thru access aisle will alleviate the congestion and tension in the parking lot.
Now that the variance has been approved, Chick-fil-A representatives have to present evidence that the owner of the strip center, that includes the Feeders Supply and Jimmy Johns, has agreed to allow the changes in the area, and then a building permit can be signed off.
While the changes to the drive-thru could also alleviate the traffic congestion, Chick-fil-A representatives noted that this new design is a model that is used in the chain’s other locations and is also designed to improve services.
Drive-thru business for Chick-fil-A increased during the pandemic due to the inside being closed, but the president of the Board of Works, Warren Nash, stated in June that the traffic was bad before the dining room was closed.
