It's time for yet another story and the Jeffersonville Arts Story Trail will unveil that story at 10 a.m. Saturday at the NoCo Story Trail at 628 Michigan Av.
Three local students will be honored by the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The trail, first built in 2020 has been home to two original stories written by local students, Ava Gleitz and Avi Orcutt in 2020 and 2021 respectively.
In 2022 Jeffersonville Art will honor Sonnie Darku, 1st place; Eliada Tshimbalanga, 2nd place, and Onah Barnes, 3rd place.
Darku's story chosen by the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, "Jeffrey and Arti's Adventures in Litherland" focuses on the importance of keeping our environment clean and our mutual responsibility to our community.
"It is so encouraging to see young people expressing themselves creatively," said Emily Dippie, the Public Art Administrator for the City of Jeffersonville. "The opportunity for a young author to experience the editing and publishing process while in school is such a unique experience."
During the ribbon-cutting, all three stories will be available for the community to read and enjoy. Following the ceremony, Darku's story will be published on the story trail until the next competition year.
The NoCo Arts and Cultural District, named for its location North of Court Avenue, is home to artists, makers, historians and inventors who are all working together to transform the area into an inspiring and intriguing place to live, work, and visit.
