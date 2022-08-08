JEFFERSONVILLE — Two new options to get workers from Louisville to River Ridge are officially hitting the road.
On Sunday Transit Authority of River City launched new routes, one from East Louisville and another from West Louisville, that take people directly to the area.
TARC worked with employers in the area to get the routes going and figure out traffic patterns, employee needs and shift times.
"We're excited about the opportunity for workers living throughout the Louisville MSA to be able to explore alternative transportation options to get into River Ridge," said Josh Staten, River Ridge Director of Business Development and Community.
The new Route 74 will go from Chamberlain Lane in East Louisville to River Ridge. The route takes the Lewis and Clark Bridge and the trip is about 40 minutes. There will be three morning and afternoon peak roundtrips during the week.
That route will also serve other stops in Kentucky.
A second route, Route 73, goes from West Louisville into Indiana. It runs from Broadway to River Ridge and takes about 45 minutes.
This route will have three morning and afternoon peak roundtrips during the week and two morning and afternoon peak roundtrips on the weekends. It also has stops in Kentucky.
Staten said as the area has grown and continues to expand options like the new TARC routes are important for businesses at the development.
"I think often we get questions about what types of mass transit options are available when firms are looking at River Ridge and looking at expanding with River Ridge," he said. " As we continue to grow and the industrial park continues to build out we are definitely looking forward to working with staff over at TARC to expand services throughout River Ridge."
