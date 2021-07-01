FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central Theatre Arts has a new leader who aims to help students “grow and thrive” while building upon the program’s legacy of high-quality productions.
Brooklyn Chalfant was recently appointed as the new director of Floyd Central Theatre Arts, a program Robbie Steiner led for about a decade. Steiner was on sabbatical in the 2020-21 school year, and Chalfant filled in as the interim director as the theater department navigated an unusual year filled with pandemic restrictions.
In addition to teaching curriculum, Chalfant will be working alongside Floyd Central Theatre Arts Technical Director Jared Willis and a team of faculty, staff and volunteers to produce four full shows next year.
As she leads the program, Chalfant aims to take a “student-centric” approach in both classes and the program’s many extra-curricular productions.
“As much as this theater is for the community, for people who come and see shows, the students are why we’re here and why we do what we do,” she said. “So that’s a huge goal of mine.”
Steiner started in 2012 after the retirement of longtime theater director Chris Bundy.
Stepping away as Floyd Central’s theater director is one of the “hardest decisions” he’s made, Steiner said, but he knew it was the right time in his life to move forward from the position.
As he departs as theater director, he has a variety of projects in the works, and he is planning to pursue his own creative goals as an actor, singer and scenic designer. On personal level, he wanted more flexibility in his life to spend time with family.
Growing up, Steiner aspired to run a theater program similar to the one at Floyd Central, but he “never dreamed” he would actually run the actual Floyd Central program.
“It’s been an incredible privilege and the dream job of a lifetime,” he said. “To be able to feel comfortable passing it on was really important to me.”
“I realized that the program is in really good hands, and we’re at a good moment for this kind of transition to happen because of the great work Brooklyn, Jared and the rest of the team at Floyd Central have done to pull the program out of the craziness of the pandemic,” he said. “They’ve got a really good momentum going.”
Steiner said he is excited to watch the next chapter of Floyd Central Theatre Arts and see “how the program continues to grow.” For the time-being, he will continue to help out with the program as the scenic designer for upcoming productions.
He is impressed with Chalfant’s focus on student growth and education, and he believes she has a “great sense of how to build community among students.”
“She’s also extremely knowledgeable, she’s very bright and very-well read,” he said. “Also, I know what it’s like coming in as a young teacher — you have to be comfortable with what you know and what you still want to learn, and I very much see that with her.”
Chalfant is taking leadership of a theater program that has received many accolades over the decades.
Floyd Central Theatre Arts is often represented on the main stage of the International Thespian Festival, and the program has also performed multiple times at the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. The program has also been selected in past years to pilot high school productions of shows before the rights were released to others, including its production of Disney’s “Newsies” in 2017.
Chalfant, 23, grew up in Floyd County, where she attended Christian Academy of Indiana in New Albany. She graduated in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in theater education from Lipscomb University in Nashville.
Before coming to Floyd Central, she interned for The Broadway League in New York City and worked as a 12th grade English teacher at Christian Academy of Indiana.
She became involved with theater off and on in middle school in the ensemble of shows, but it was high school when she truly discovered her passion for theater and decided to pursue theater education.
“I did perform in high school, and it was fun, but I don’t really consider myself a performer,” Chalfant said. “I really love the costuming and directing side.”
Chalfant grew up watching Floyd Central plays, and she was always impressed by the quality of the productions, she said.
Even when she was living in Nashville, she drove home for every Floyd Central show. She attended both to support her cousin in the theater program and view shows from a program she looked to as an “example of what a high school theater program could be,” she said.
“I had classmates who were also theater education majors, and I would bring them home with me and they would see shows here [at Floyd Central],” she said. “They would always be like, ‘I can’t believe this is a high school, and I would be like, ‘girl, me too.’”
She is hoping for a more normal year as Floyd Central Theatre Arts plans a season of live productions, including big main stage musicals in both the fall and spring. The family-friendly musicals in the main auditorium will include “The Spongebob Musical” in the fall and “Anastasia” in the spring.
Smaller productions in Floyd Central’s Studio One theater will include “Eurydice” and “Xanadu.”
The past year presented plenty of challenges for Floyd Central Theatre Arts. The production last fall was a live-streamed cabaret-style show, and it was followed by productions of “Almost, Maine" "Descendants: The Musical” that took place with limited capacity and COVID-19 precautions.
The 2020-21 school year was like a “training wheels year,” Chalfant said.
“I could really focus on building those relationships with students and being a classroom teacher,” she said. “Obviously, the the extracurricular stuff is so important, but those first couple of months, I just wanted to focus on what my relationship with the students was like and getting to know them and getting to know this program.”
“That was really great, because it was kind of like easing into the baby pool before jumping into the deep end,” she said.
Steiner has been “super supportive and encouraging” as Chalfant filled the director position in the interim. Working with many faculty, staff and volunteers involved in the theater program has also allowed for a seamless transition.
Jared Willis, the program’s technical director, was still a student at Floyd Central when Steiner started a decade ago, first as a student-teacher before becoming the program’s director. Steiner is an "excellent educator and person” who has built upon the program’s “dynasty of success.”
“He’s just really a caring individual who believes in education for theater and really empowering students to be the best they can be,” Willia said.
Chalfant is bringing her own passion for theatre arts and education to the table, Willis said.
“She brings her own really unique brand of energy and enthusiasm and a really new perspective on things,” he said. “She’s a really fun-person who’s very student-driven. Kids recognize that and connect with her because of that. She seems like she’s very excited to step into the shoes of a department that’s been successful for a long time.”
Floyd Central Principal Rob Willman praised Steiner’s ability “to get the best out of kids,” saying he brought a fresh perspective to his role as director. As Chalfant takes leadership, she will “be ready to go one day one,” he said.
“I feel the transition will be very smooth, and probably the thing I’m most excited for is that she won’t miss a beat at all.”
Chalfant emphasizes that the productions at Floyd Central are a team effort.
“It’s one of the reasons why Floyd Central Theatre is the way it is, because we have so many people working here that care about the community,” she said.
Chalfant is continuously impressed by the talents high school students bring to the table, and sees Floyd Central as a space where they can be “creative and just run with it.”
“Everyone says ‘just high school,’ but I think high schoolers are the best part of our society,” Chalfant said. “People are always like, ‘they are the future,’ and I’m like, ‘no, they are the now.’ They have so much to offer and so much talent.”
