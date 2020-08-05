FLOYDS KNOBS — A new educational program is providing opportunities for local kids to express themselves through theater.
InterACT Performance Academy, an acting program for kids in pre-K to eighth grade, is starting its first classes the week of Aug. 17 with both in-person and virtual classes. The classes take place at Faithpoint Church in Floyds Knobs, 6694 Highway 150. Jami Weckstein, a licensed theater teacher, is InterACT’s founder and instructor.
Weckstein’s 10-year-old daughter, Alexandria, got the “theater bug” early when she started taking theater classes at StageOne in Louisville. As a Greenville resident, Weckstein said she drove to Clarksville or farther for her daughter to participate in actor training at the elementary level, and she wanted something closer to home.
For the past two years, she ran a monthly theater club at Greenville Elementary — last year, 80 kids in grades first grade through fourth were involved. But, as Alexandria prepares to move to Highland Hills Middle School, Weckstein decided it was time to try something a little different to reach more kids and age levels in the community.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, class sizes are limited to eight students to allow for social distancing and all students and families will have a daily temperature check as they enter the lobby. The church includes plenty of space for distancing, and rubber dots on the floor will help students stay six feet apart.
Prior theater experience is not required for students at InterACT, and Weckstein simply expects “creativity and an open mind.” The classes are separated by age groups and take place in six-week sessions.
“We really want kids to be able to participate no matter what level they’re at, because we’ve found also a lot of kiddos get to fourth or fifth grade, and they’ve never tried theater, and they feel it is too late,” she said. “We don’t want that to happen.”
Alexandria said her mom does a good job of teaching her classes, and she appreciates the opportunity to interact with her peers while social distancing.
“I like that there’s the different classes for the different age groups and everything, and I just feel like everyone gets to be together while we’re social distancing,” she said. “Everything shuts down because of corona, but this is something you can always do.”
The theme of the first six-week sessions is “the imaginary world” to inspire creativity in the students.
“If you’re [ages 3 to 5], you’ll come in with your parent or guardian, and we’ll make rain sticks and talk about what it sounds like when it rains, and can you do a rain dance?” Weckstein said. “What would a princess do during rainstorm? What would a dragon do during a rainstorm? It just kind of creates that world around you.”
Kids 6 to 10 will interact with improvisation exercises, and kids ages 10 to 14 will be able to write and perform their own scenes. Students also will learn audition techniques, scene work, character work and dances for a “well-rounded theater experience,” she said.
“As you move up through the ages, then it’s actually going to get into writing about your imaginary world — like you might be given a picture or hear a little bit of a song — what kind of world would you create?” she said. “What kind of props would you have? What costume would you have? What kind of persona or character could you create through that.”
For fifth through eighth grade, InterACT will also have a class called Peer InterACTions, which is meant for kids who are either on the autism spectrum or have faced trauma. Weckstein has a background in special education, and the class will be focused on teaching kids to observe and react to social cues.
Although there will not be a fully-staged production, there will be a short showcase at the end of each six-week session to show parents what the kids have learned.
Weckstein said the classes helps kids develop self-confidence.
“Even if they don’t get the theater bug and want to do the shows, it just builds their confidence, and they find out who they are and take some risks, which is what I encourage,” she said. “Risks are different for every kiddo — it might just be talking out loud, it could be doing a dance in front of everybody.”
The theater classes will also help teach empathy and social skills, Weckstein said.
“Theater is all about building that family and being kind to one another and supporting one another, because a lot of times we break each other down, so just interacting and being positive and figuring out how to give positive feedback to each other is just really important,” she said.
InterACT has already presented one preview day to allow families to learn more about what the classes involve before signing up, and there is another scheduled Saturday. There is also a virtual parent meeting Aug. 10.
For more information about InterACT or to sign up, go to www.interactacademy.com or email info@interactacademy.com.
