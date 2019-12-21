JEFFERSONVILLE — A new trial date has been scheduled for a nearly three-year-old civil case against the City of Charlestown by some members of the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, although mediation isn't off the table.
During a hearing Friday In Clark County Circuit Court No. 2, attorneys for the City of Charlestown and the Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association agreed on May 11, 2020, as the date to start the expected five-day bench trial. The case was previously set to go to trial last month, but was moved due to scheduling conflicts with special Judge Jason Mount.
The case was filed in January 2017 by members of the Pleasant Ridge group against Charlestown and its board of public works and safety. The initial complaint states that the city unfairly imposed fines on a property owned by the neighborhood association while not imposing the same fine on properties purchased by a private company, with plans to raze and redevelop the neighborhood.
This case is separate from the federal lawsuit which ended with a $1.5-million settlement in favor of the claimants earlier this month. In that case, opened in January 2018,13 former owner-renters of Pleasant Ridge properties had sued the city, Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall, four council members and other entities.
In the ongoing civil suit, Pleasant Ridge is represented by local attorney Steve Voelker and two attorneys with the Institute for Justice. Attorney Mike Gillenwater represents Charlestown and its board of works. Attorney Mickey Weber was also present at the Friday hearing and told the judge he would be filing an appearance at the first of the year; Charlestown Mayor-elect Treva Hodges has selected Weber as the incoming city attorney. The city council may still vote to retain Gillenwater in pending legal matters, including the Pleasant Ridge case.
Attorneys have until the end of February to decide if they want to enter mediation before the May trial date.
