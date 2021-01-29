New Washington High School has received a grant from the Greater North Clark Health Foundation to start a Therapy Dog program at the school.
The grant will cover the initial cost of acquiring two therapy dogs, their initial veterinary and medication fees, training and certification, and a few months of food and supplies.
Students in the Health Services Academy will be working alongside professionals at Duffy’s Dog Training Center to train the dogs and be trained to be handlers for the dogs. Students in the Animal Science Pathway of the school Public Service Academy will work with Dr. Melanie Roberts from Allison Lane Animal Hospital and a groomer to learn to take care of the dogs.
In addition to this being a learning experience for students and using the dogs to help New Washington students, the program will be a philanthropic effort. After all training is complete, the students and dogs will visit other schools, and local senior and health care facilities. And, students will be taught the correct way to approach and interact with a pet.
The program also supports the Ford NGL model, around which the Academies of Greater Clark County Schools is structured through Project Based Learning (PBL). It features authentic hands-on experiences where the students have a voice and choice in their learning.
Students are required to present their problems, research processes, methods and results. This experiential learning interfaces more with current workforces and provides the students with work skills such as collaboration, problem-solving, critical thinking, perseverance, and empowerment. These skills will propel students into their post-secondary careers.
As teachers initially researched therapy dogs in schools, they realized the benefits they would provide for the students. Silver Creek High School has a therapy dog and Dee Kramer shared its program and research with New Washington. Findings were very similar.
Schools have seen a significant increase in the number of students who are struggling with depression, anxiety, stress and attendance, all of which affect the ability to learn. Indiana’s recent focus on Social and Emotional Learning based on research from the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL) supports that we “infuse the principles of SEL across practices and policies such as curriculum and instruction, extra-curricular activities, discipline, student-support services, professional learning, and ongoing assessment for continuous improvement.”
Therapy dogs are being used to support students with many of these social and emotional learning needs. Research into the effects of therapy dogs in schools shows a range of benefits, including:
• Increased school attendance
• Gains in confidence
• Decreased learner anxiety behaviors resulting in improved learning outcomes, such as increases in reading and writing levels
• Positive changes toward learning and improved motivation
• Enhanced relationships with peers and teachers due to experiencing trust and unconditional love from a therapy dog. This, in turn, helps students learn how to express their feelings and enter into more trusting relationships.
• Increased test scores
The role of therapy dogs is to react and respond to people and their environment, under the guidance and direction of their handler. Since COVID has changed daily lives, there is even more motivation to address the social and emotional health of our students.
The initial grant from the Greater North Clark Health Foundation helped to acquire everything needed to begin. Annual sponsorships from local businesses will help maintain veterinary care, medication, and supplies for the dogs throughout the years.
First Savings Bank has stepped up to sponsor a dog received through the help of the New Albany Animal Shelter. They will be sponsoring her for two years with first right of refusal for the following year. They are now working on naming the dog through a contest with employees. This dog will live with Sherry Logsdon who is the lead teacher in the New Washington Health Services Academy.
The school also received another dog, Harold Cash, who has already started training and lives with Principal Ginger Whitis. Harold will be sponsored by New Washington State Bank. The the bank’s names and/or logos will be featured on literature and on the school social media accounts, and it will also be embroidered on each dog’s vest.
If your business would like to be involved in a sponsoring opportunity, contact Jill Sceifers, Academy Coach, 812-293-3368 ext. 19170.
