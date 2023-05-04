New Washington High School students were presented with an Adulting Day last month through the sponsorship of One Vision Credit Union.
The day came about as a result of students mentioning different things that they felt they were unprepared for after they left high school, things they believed would help them transition to adulthood.
Cindy Loi, Marketing Officer with One Vision Credit Union, suggested the idea and it soon developed into a full-day event.
The concept fit perfectly with the Ford Next Generation Learning Framework that Greater Clark County Schools implemented in their high schools in the 2018-2019 school year.
All freshmen students in Greater Clark County Schools take a class called, Preparing for College and Careers. This class features a lot of self-discovery about their interests for future careers as well as content on budgeting and many other skills students need as adults.
The idea of Adulting Day brought an opportunity for the students to network with business professionals and make the connection between what they were taught in high school and learn from actual business professionals.
The Academies of New Washington created a focused plan for each quarter this school year.
During the first quarter, students created or updated existing resumes. The second quarter offered every student the opportunity for a mock interview with a business professional with the help of Junior Achievement. A Career Fair was offered to all high school students during the third quarter where students could put their resumes and interview skills to the test with actual employers. The final quarter of the school year, the students had the opportunity to learn from experts in the field about the topics they wanted for Adulting Day.
Student in grades 9-12 were surveyed for ideas of topics they felt they still needed. From those topics, courses were developed and local businesses and colleges stepped up to help present the sessions. The students were able to choose 10-12 sessions for their Adulting Day schedule.
Some of the topics students expressed a desire to learn more about were: Taxes, Understanding How Insurance Works, How to Read Your Payroll Stub, College Basics - What to Know Before You Go, Self-Defense, How to Buy a New Or Used Car, Banking 101 and Budgeting, Self-Care Mental Health Awareness, Roadside Skills, Looking Sharp - Sewing Basics, Time Management, Basic First Aid, Fire Safety, What To Do When You Are Pulled Over By An Officer, Healthy Relationships, and many more. Twenty-six different classes were offered.
There was an amazing response from the community partners. Numerous volunteers agreed to participate only after hearing the concept, without even knowing the details. Several businesses were short-staffed and were unable to participate, but expressed their support and asked to be contacted if the event is offered again in the future.
One Vision Credit Union provided lunch to those who were able to participate. The students of New Washington benefited not only from learning from these experts, but also from making connections with all of the businesses and business professionals who so generously sacrificed their time to help make the event possible.
The students paused for reflection mid-day and again at the end of the day. One student commented that this was the best school day they ever had and numerous expressed a desire to do it again.
The skills learned from Adulting Day re-enforced the students classroom instruction and brough real-world relevance to the content. In addition, the connections the students made with the businesses allow them contacts to network with as New Washington students are propelled into their post-secondary lives.
