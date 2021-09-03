NEW WASHINGTON — A new program will allow New Washington students to learn about solutions to issues of food insecurity while engaging in a series of interactive STEM projects involving disciplines such as agriculture and robotics.
New Washington Middle/High School was the recipient of a $50,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education to implement the Project GREEN (Growing and Rewarding Educational Endeavors Naturally) program.
There are many layers to the program, and the school’s public service academy and 13 high school classes at the school will be involved in various interconnected projects, including ways for students to grow their own food in sustainable ways.
The school presented a kickoff for the program Aug. 20. The school actually received the grant a couple years ago, but the program has been delayed due to COVID-19.
New Washington Academy Coach Jill Sceifers is overseeing the program at the high school, and Adam Scribner, director of STEM education initiatives at the Indiana University School of Education, will work with students throughout the program.
“We’re excited to finally be getting it off the ground,” Sceifers said. “I hope it changes the culture and climate of New Washington for years to come.”
This school year, students will learn a mixture of agriculture, computer programming and manufacturing as they assemble a robot called the FarmBot Genesis XL, which they will program to plant, weed and water plants.
“The whole idea of this is to get kids to think about what is the future of agriculture and what it will look like down the road,” Scribner said. “It’s now a novel technology, but in the future, it maybe a way to grow our food. It gets students thinking about different problems in the community.”
Sceifers said the plan is to have the FarmBot set up by the end of the calendar year.
Students will plant fruit trees to create an orchard, which students will eventually harvest in the fall and trim in the spring. This is a project that students can be involved with for many years to come, Sceifers said.
Students first will plant a cover crop at the orchard before planting the trees. The students will decide what kind of trees they want to plant on the lot.
Other projects include the assembling of a greenhouse and aquaculture station at the school by agriculture and biology classes. In addition to growing plants, students will raise tilapia, and the fish waste will then be used to fertilize the school’s outdoor crop.
The orchard project will include work by students in school’s finite math class as they work out the mathematical parameters, and kids in an accounting class will be keeping track of the project’s budget.
“It’s linking real-world context to what they’re learning in school,” Sceifers said.
There is a philanthropic element to the project, since the fruit and vegetables grown by students will not only be used within the school setting but also given to a local food bank, according to Sceifers.
“I’m most excited about the transformation of the way we’re teaching our students — the hands-on, real world implications,” she said. “Of course, I’m really proud of the philanthropic effort too. Fostering that community pride is really something that is a big deal to New Washington.”
Scribner noted the many opportunities for learning the program provides for students.
“It’s something that provides autonomy for the students and ultimately creates an experience that integrates multiple STEM subjects,” he said. “First and foremost, it’s about an authentic, altruistic context for learning.”
The entire project is designed as a systems engineering program, Scribner said, so each class is contributing to a larger project instead of working separately on individual projects.
Students have completed research about the issue of food insecurity both in the state and their own community, and the goal is to learn about how technology can be used to address that problem, Scribner said.
“[The project] gets them thinking about how they can solve some of the problems in their own neighborhood, and how can they do that differently,” he said. “So many programs teach about the problems in the world, but not many programs get kids thinking about how they can solve problems and do it on their own.”
