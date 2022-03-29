Bank 1

Bank and city officials gather Tuesday to cut the ribbon at the new NWSB location in downtown Jeffersonville. 

 Duke Freeman|News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE — The New Washington State Bank celebrated the opening of its new downtown Jeffersonville location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The newest Clark County branch is located at 104 Spring St. beside Coffee Crossing.  

Bank 2

Pat Daily, president at The New Washington State Bank, speaks Tuesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating a new location in downtown Jeffersonville. 

Tags

Trending Video