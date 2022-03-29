JEFFERSONVILLE — The New Washington State Bank celebrated the opening of its new downtown Jeffersonville location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The newest Clark County branch is located at 104 Spring St. beside Coffee Crossing.
New Washington State Bank celebrates new downtown Jeffersonville location
- NEWS AND TRIBUNE
-
-
Paradigm Pro Wrestling is donating all ticket sales for its tournament this Friday (March 18) to support Ukrainian relief efforts.
Baptist Health Athlete of the Week
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- SOFTBALL: Twelve players to watch this season
- New Albany Bob Evans closes
- Common Haus Hall to open soon in downtown Jeffersonville
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Providence coaching staff embodies team's mantra
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Seven local players garner All-State honors
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers win 1st state title
- New Albany firefighter retires after nearly 24 years of service
- Artists thrive in Jeffersonville space
- New Albany High School library to be dedicated to beloved teacher
- 'No means no' law takes effect July 1 in Indiana
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.