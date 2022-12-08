New Washington High School junior Braeanna Billups attended the Richard G. Lugar Symposium for Tomorrow’s Leaders hosted by the University of Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 3. The symposium is designed to expose some of the best and brightest young minds in Indiana, our future leaders, to current global issues. The keynote address was provided by Steve Inskeep of National Public Radio’s Morning Edition who shared encouraging words. Breakout sessions were provided on Elections and Consequences-2022 Congressional Midterms, Globalization & Populism, Through Their Eyes-Refugee Journey & Integration, and The War in Ukraine. Braeanna was the only student to represent Greater Clark County Schools at this event.
New Washington student chosen for symposium
