GEORGETOWN — Construction is progressing as crews build a new water storage tank for the Edwardsville Water Corp.
A million-gallon water tank will replace the corporation’s 125,000-gallon tank, which was built in 1979. The new concrete tank is next to the old one on Frank Ott Road in Georgetown.
Chris Beck, utility manager for Edwardsville Water, said the project will likely finish in late January or early February. The $5.3 million project has received $500,000 from the Floyd County Commissioners’ American Rescue Plan funds, and a loan from the Indiana State Revolving Fund is supporting the rest of the funding.
The expansion of water capacity will accommodate ongoing and future growth in Georgetown and Edwardsville. The Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus is nearby, and the area is seeing new residential developments.
New Albany-Floyd County Schools has also purchased nearby property on Oakes Road that could potentially be used for a future school.
“At Edwardsville Water, we just want to be prepared for the growth within the community, and it’s too easy to get behind,” Beck said. “So we wanted to make sure we had enough capacity to feed whatever comes in that area in the future. Whatever development or school is built, that’s why we’re building that.”
