NEW ALBANY — A political newcomer is challenging the incumbent in the Democratic race for New Albany mayor.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan is facing Democrat Dylan Rash in Tuesday's primary election.
The winner of the Democratic primary for the New Albany mayoral race will face Republican challenger Ed Clere, a state representative for District 72, in the general election. He is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
Gahan is seeking a fourth term in office, and he has served since 2012. In response to the News and Tribune's request for an interview, the mayor provided a statement on Friday, writing that he has worked "on improving the quality of life for everyone in New Albany."
"Over the last several years, we have seen tremendous growth in our River City," Gahan said. "Downtown New Albany is better than ever, and new shops, services and restaurants are ready to serve residents."
Rash, 22, works at Meijer as a receiver, and he graduated in 2020 from Community Montessori in New Albany. He touted his working-class background in the city.
"I believe that if you're going to run and represent a constituency or run for public service, you need to be a member of the working class," he said. "Quite frankly, a lot of the people who get in there, they come from political dynasties or they come from wealthy families, and they don't really understand the struggle that many people are going through."
He said he understands "where people are coming from."
"When I go around and knock on doors — that's mainly how I've done campaigning — I see people who are largely in the same situation as me," Rash said. "They work normal jobs, they don't make a whole lot of money. They struggle to make it paycheck-to-paycheck. I think that's one of the main strengths it brings — they actually have someone who knows their struggle in there."
Gahan said it has been an "honor to serve as mayor," but he feels "there is so much more than we can do together."
"That's why I am seeking another term as mayor — to continue the growth and momentum that our River City has, and to keep making it the best city in Indiana."
Rash said "Housing First" is his top priority. This is a housing model that focuses on rapid entry into permanent housing for people facing homelessness.
"When people get housing, they'll inevitably get jobs, they'll become taxpayers in society, they'll contribute, thus contributing to how much we would save over 10 years," he said.
He criticized New Albany's approach to housing, including the New Albany Housing Authority's recent removal of Riverview Tower and the Beechwood public housing sites, saying he would have preferred to see those developments "remastered or refurbished."
"We've seen low-income housing complexes get knocked down in favor of building luxury housing that not a lot of people can afford," Rash said. "I believe we need to build housing that people can afford and we need to make it good for them too."
After demolishing the 80-year-old barrack-style housing at Beechwood Avenue, NAHA is preparing to rebuild the neighborhood into a new mixed-income development with both affordable and market-rate apartments. In recent years, vouchers have been a major focus in New Albany to connect low-income residents to housing.
After announcing his re-election campaign in January, Gahan noted the city's investment in housing developments with the help of American Rescue Plan funds, calling the city's approach "the largest public housing reboot in the history of New Albany," according to previous reporting from the New and Tribune.
Gahan said he has "worked to keep our neighborhoods strong by paving roadways, improving drainage infrastructure and building new sidewalks to connect residents in our city."
Rash said poverty is one of the biggest issues facing the City of New Albany.
"We have a poverty rate that is 17.5%," he said. "I looked at both censuses from 2020 and 2010, and it actually went up. It was 17.4% to 17.5%. I believe for a city that has seen such large economic growth over the last 10 years, that has seen a poverty rate that has risen is, quite frankly embarrassing in my opinion, and I think we can do a lot better in that regard."
Universal broadband is also one of Rash's priorities, saying it would save money for residents and "bridge the digital divide for those who cannot afford it."
Gahan noted the city's investment in the Main Street Revitalization project in downtown New Albany, saying it will soon "be the premier historic business corridor in the state of Indiana."
Rash criticized the city's roadwork on downtown Main Street, saying he wants to provide support to businesses negatively affected by the construction.
Gahan emphasized his administration's work in providing the city's police and fire departments with "all the tools they need to keep our city safe."
"Recently, we have constructed a new firehouse on Charlestown Road, secured new and modern equipment for our fire and police departments, and we are in the process of constructing a new police headquarters — the first of its kind in New Albany's 200+ year history," he said.
Regarding the police headquarters project, Rash believes "the money definitely could have been better placed."
"I think improving the lives of the people in the city is a No. 1 priority, and I do think we needed another police station, but I would have liked to see that money get placed elsewhere first, like Housing First — that's kind of a no brainer in my opinion," he said.
Gahan referenced riverfront projects such as Silver Creek Landing and the Ohio River Greenway extensions that have occurred under his tenure. He said the city's improvements to its parks department have made New Albany "the envy of Southern Indiana."
"The Ohio River Greenway is one of [Southern Indiana's] most popular features, and that's why we have expanded it on multiple fronts to allow even greater access to this unique natural treasure so families can connect with and explore the Ohio River," Gahan said.
He said the city has accomplished goals during his past term without implementing new taxes, and the city has maintained an "A+ Financial Rating."
Rash said his goals for the City of New Albany include "better transparency" and "community outreach."
"One thing I've really enjoyed this campaign is knocking on doors, and as mayor, I want to continue doing that because I actually want to connect to the people in my community," he said. "I don't want to be in my office all day talking to my wealthy donors asking what they want. I actually want to talk to my people and ask what they want."
