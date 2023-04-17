CLARKSVILLE – Walmart customers in Clarksville were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter at 1351 Veterans Parkway on Thursday as the much-anticipated project is now complete. Walmart associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, community celebration including several food trucks, national vendors and a DJ, and a community inspired mural unveiling by artist, Pamela Mower-Conner.
During the celebration, Walmart store manager Michael Pennnington highlighted the store’s transformations as well as the new interactive features now available to customers, including:
* Optimized Grocery Department: Added new product categories for broader selection
* Improvements at Checkout with additional customer self checkouts, all are new with a faster working speed
* Expansion and relocation of online grocery pickup and delivery, which will assist with easier in and out parking
* New and expanded merchandise in pets, chemicals, toys and apparel
* New apparel lines or other product lines and broader assortment of name brands like Reebok, Claires, Polo, and Justice
* New signage throughout the supercenter, including some digital signage
* Refreshed pharmacy
* New vision area
* Updated restrooms for customers
* Enhanced Mothers Room
* Fresh paint both inside and out
* New vestibules at entrances
* New pet department
* Improvements to the parking lot
* Improved the layout throughout the store to expand selection and streamline the customer shopping experience
* New Grab & Go Deli/Lunch Items at the front of the store
“This store instills a sense of pride with the local community, with both our shoppers and associates,” Pennington said. “We are proud of our store and hope our shoppers enjoy the new mural and updates throughout.”
To reinforce Walmart’s dedication to the communities it serves, the store manager presented $2,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, including the Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville Fire Department.
The store’s new mural, designed and illustrated by artist Pamela Mower-Conner, is an eye-catching installation that reflects the beauty of Clarksville in the falls of the Ohio and the Ohio River, with a nod to the Lewis and Clark Expedition. The mural is part of Walmart’s Community Mural Program, the largest public-facing art installation celebrating communities across America. Walmart’s Community Mural Program is an important part of each store transformation and furthers Walmart’s commitment to the local community.
The Clarksville store also recognized eleven associates for their thirty-plus years of work and dedication to the local store and customers. Those associates include:
Sondra Oliver-40 yrs.
Rick Love-32 yrs.
Barb Penick-32 yrs.
Claudia Fountain-32 yrs.
Carrie Wingler-32 yrs.
David Waldron-31 yrs.
Jessie Davis-31 yrs.
Kim Sprinkle-31 yrs
Steve Workman-30 yrs.
Angela Clark-30 yrs.
Charles Isaac-30 yrs.
