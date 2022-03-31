SOUTHERN INDIANA — The News and Tribune received Division II Magazine of the Year designation for its Southern Indiana Business publication as part of the 2021 Best of CNHI journalism awards contest.
CNHI is the News and Tribune's parent company. CNHI holds its annual contest for its three newspaper divisions, which are based on circulation size.
The News and Tribune produces and publishes Southern Indiana Business magazine six times a year. The issues have varying themes including Difference Makers, 20 under 40 and Family Owned.
"Each edition featured a wide variety of local business content, complemented by clean design and quality photography. The magazine set itself apart by taking on ambitious projects in the region," judges wrote of Southern Indiana Business.
It marks the third consecutive year that the News and Tribune and Southern Indiana Business have won Magazine of the Year in the competition.
Additionally, News and Tribune Sports Editor Josh Cook was named a finalist for Sports Reporter of the Year. Editor Daniel Suddeath was named a finalist for Columnist of the Year.
