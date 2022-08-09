NEW ALBANY — The New Albany office of the News and Tribune has moved.
Most recently located at 318 Pearl St., the New Albany office of the local newspaper has recently relocated to the second floor of the Chase Bank Building at 120 West Spring St.
“We are pleased with our new location,” said News and Tribune Publisher Bill Hanson. "The space is more appropriately sized for our staff. We believe strongly in maintaining a presence in our communities. This move allows us to do that in a location that fits our needs.”
Customers wishing to mail information or payments to the News and Tribune may do so by sending correspondence to 221 Spring St., Jeffersonville. A drop box will be provided for those wanting to drop off information.
