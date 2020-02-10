SOUTHERN INDIANA — The News and Tribune has earned top honors for journalistic excellence in the annual Best of CNHI contest.
Chosen as 2019 Newspaper of the Year in Division II (small dailies), the News and Tribune competed against CNHI newspapers from around the country.
Of the NT, judges wrote: “Stellar paper from front to back. Good, clean design. Strong local reporting, reader-friendly writing and quality photography across a range of spot and enterprise stories.”
Editor Susan Duncan reflected on the newspaper’s strong showing.
“I was really pleased to learn of the recognition, especially for my staff, who work long hours under sometimes difficult circumstances,” Duncan said. “What we do isn’t easy. The fact that we do it well is a credit to our dedication.”
This is the fifth time in the past nine years that the News and Tribune has been designated Newspaper of the Year for CNHI. The national media company owns daily and weekly newspapers and niche publications, operating in over 130 communities in 22 states.
The News and Tribune also garnered a top award for its business magazine, Southern Indiana Business, which for the first time won Magazine of the Year in Division II.
Judges stated: “Attractive and engaging design with consistently impressive photography. Gender, racial diversity in covering the business scene. Well-written, interesting stories that made business coverage accessible to all readers, not just those who follow business activities and policies.”
Publisher Bill Hanson commented on the News and Tribune’s awards, which spanned the spectrum of news delivery.
“This year’s competition reaffirms for me that the News and Tribune is working in a way that showcases our desire to fill the needs of communities we serve,” Hanson said. “We were awarded first place honors for print, magazine and digital reporting and visuals. At no other time in my memory has this newspaper been honored across every platform we use to deliver news.
“I said this before, but the News and Tribune has some very fine journalists and Southern Indiana is fortunate to have them working on its behalf.”
Individual award-winners were:
• Craig Pearson and Elizabeth DePompei, Video of the Year: Judges wrote: “Great heartfelt interviews. Good camera work, B roll and soundtrack on a project to capture the life of a beloved track and field coach who died unexpectedly. The coach was the winner of the Inspirational Award for the News and Tribune Sports Yearly Awards show in June. Interviews began in February with his former student-athletes and his widow. Very heartfelt and emotional story told well.”
• Staff, Best Use of Social Media. Judges stated: “Terrific example of crowd-sourcing on social media for reader comments and story ideas. They do a better job than most at posting sports content. Consistent use of Instagram. Good interaction with the audience, reporters responding to questions. Good use of solicited content in stories.”
• Susan Duncan, Columnist of the Year. Judges noted: “Poignant stories; exceptional writing. Demonstrates special skill in addressing varied topics, from taking a strong stance on the power of words, to a vivid and beautiful tribute to a friend who died of cancer.” This is the third time in as many years Duncan has received this award.
Named as finalists were:
Tyler Stewart, Photographer of the Year
Coltin Hanson, Designer of the Year
Staff, Breaking News (print and digital)
