SOUTHERN INDIANA – The News and Tribune is proud to welcome Christina Avery as a summer news intern.
Avery, a 2020 graduate of Floyd Central High School, is a rising senior at Indiana University in Bloomington, where she reports for the Indiana Daily Student.
Avery will complete a nine-week internship at the News and Tribune through the Hoosier State Press Association’s Eugene S. Pulliam program. Avery began her internship on June 12.
During her stint with the News and Tribune, Avery will be covering and writing about local and state government, business, education and culture.
“Christina has hit the ground running, writing some superb stories in just her first week with us,” said News and Tribune Editor Daniel Suddeath. “We’re thrilled to have her and thankful to the Hoosier State Press Association for investing in up-and-coming journalists.”
Avery can be reached at christina.avery@newsandtribune.com.
