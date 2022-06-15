SOUTHERN INDIANA — For the third consecutive year, the News and Tribune's Southern Indiana Business was named CNHI Division II Magazine of the Year.
CNHI is the News and Tribune's parent company. The newspaper produces and publishes Southern Indiana Business six times a year. The magazine features content on local businesses, trends and people.
The 2021 themes included 20 under 40, Difference Makers and Family Owned.
“Each edition featured a wide variety of local business content, complemented by clean design and quality photography. The magazine set itself apart by taking on ambitious projects in the region,” judges wrote of Southern Indiana Business.
