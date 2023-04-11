JEFFERSONVILLE — Leadership Southern Indiana’s youth leadership program, NEXGEN, hosted its 5K Dog Walk/Run on Saturday, April 8th.
The group, comprised of local high school juniors across Clark and Floyd County, put on the event in an effort to support New Washington Middle/High School’s endeavor to acquire and maintain a therapy dog for their students.
The event saw nearly 70 participants and upwards of 20 canine companions, all of whom trekked the three-mile loop from 101 W Riverside Dr. in Jeffersonville to the Falls of the Ohio State Park and back again. The top three runners for this event were:
• Brett Allen at 00:20:02
• Greg Garcia and his dog Ozzy at 00.:21:09
• Dana Miles at 00:35:40
At the end of the event, John Edwards, Leadership Southern Indiana’s Director of Programs, announced that the fundraiser had not only reached its goal of $5,000 but exceeded it. The program was able to donate $6,500 to New Washington Middle/High School’s therapy dog efforts.
“We at Leadership Southern Indiana are so proud of our NEXGEN kids and all the effort they put into making this event a success.” Edwards said. “This wonderful program helps so many students in so many different ways, and giving back to the community is only one aspect of that. I cannot wait to see how the coming generation of local leaders takes this experience and uses it as fuel to continue to make our region a great place to live, work and play.”
Leadership Southern Indiana is a non-profit organization whose mission is simple: Engage, develop and mobilize regional leaders who will serve and transform our community.
To transform our community, we need strong leaders. That’s where Leadership Southern Indiana comes in. Leadership SI offers four different programs, each designed to shape the person to become a more effective leader in their school, workplace, peers, and community.
Alumni range from high school students to elected government officials. Along with the programs, Leadership SI offers events throughout the year such as workshops, networking events, and our Breakfast Series so members can continue learning and stay involved. To find out more, go to leadershipsi.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.