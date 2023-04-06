NEW ALBANY — Another phase of the Main Street revitalization project will begin next week as crews begin working on the other side of the roadway in downtown New Albany.
In recent months, crews with MAC Construction have been completing work on the south side of the corridor from State Street to East 5th Street, and starting the night of April 11, crews will switch to the north side of the street, and they will work overnight to reopen the south lane.
The City of New Albany’s $5.5 million project involves the rebuilding of the roadway, widened sidewalks, new lighting, new traffic signals, landscaping and an updated stormwater drainage system. The road work began in September of 2022.
New Albany City Engineer Larry Summers said the major work is nearly complete on the south side, and the second phase will be “substantially similar” to the first phase. It will involve significant infrastructure work.
“The first portion of the work is going to be primarily underground,” he said. “They’re going to have to first remove the roadway that is existing and then they’ll be putting in new storm pipes, a new conduit. At first, it will look like there’s not much going on, but once they get past the underground work, you’re going to start seeing stuff coming out of the ground.”
“We’re happy with how this project is going to turn out, and I think everybody else is going to be too,” he said.
Crews will be “moving pretty quickly” on the next phase, Summers said. The “substantial completion date” for the project is estimated at Aug. 26.
In a video posted Wednesday to the city’s Facebook page, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan described the Main Street project as “moving full-steam ahead” as the south side of the corridor nears completion.
“That means lots of brand-new infrastructure underground, which means new drainage pipes, new fiber, new gas lines, new water lines and brand new sidewalks and lots of new lighting,” he said. “Most of this infrastructure is over a hundred years old, and it needed to be modernized years ago, and that’s what we’re doing today.”
Summers said local access barriers will be placed at the intersection of Market and Bank, the intersection of Market and Third and the intersection of Market and Fourth.
“These streets will remain open for local access but will need to be closed at the intersections with Main Street,” he said. “This will ensure the safety of the crews working on our Main Street project.”
There will be temporary closures at the intersection of Main Street and Pearl Street for a day or two following the shift to the south side of the corridor.
The remaining work on the south side of the corridor includes electrical work and the installation of pavers in the seating areas. Plantings for landscaping are also ongoing.
The final surface of the corridor will be completed after the bulk of the work has been finished for both the north and south sides of the roadway.
“So when both phases are done, they’ll come in and put down the final surface and the striping,” Summers said.
He said although the roadwork poses frustrations for residents and businesses, the final product will be a major improvement for the downtown New Albany corridor.
“We understand that there are always frustrations and concerns that come up during construction projects,” Summers said. “But when you have a federally-funded project where 80% of the $5.5. million construction funds are coming from the federal government, that’s an infusion of money into our infrastructure in our downtown.”
“And this is something that’s going to make the city as a whole better as well as this corridor for both the businesses and the residents that are along here,” he said. “If they can hang in during the last months of construction, we’re going to have a showpiece of a corridor for both businesses and the residents.”
