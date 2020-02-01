JEFFERSONVILLE – One Southern Indiana (1si) announced Friday Niagara Bottling, LLC’s intention to expand its bottling facility on Logistics Avenue in the River Ridge Commerce Center. The company is investing approximately $37 million in the project, including construction and equipment costs, which will expand two existing lines to accommodate rapidly increasing customer demand.
Plans also call for the full-time employment of approximately 27 new workers by the end of 2023 at a wage 15 percent above the Clark County average wage. The company is currently hiring, and any interested applicants may apply online.
“The city is proud Niagara has chosen its Jeffersonville location to continue its growth. It could have chosen any of the 15 or more states which currently have Niagara facilities,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. “This decision is a direct reflection on the state’s pro-business attitude, our exemplary workforce and the region as a whole.”
The River Ridge Development Authority also approved a 10-year investment deduction of $2.87 million for real and personal property taxes offered through its Urban Enterprise Zone.
“It is gratifying and exciting when a River Ridge Commerce Center company, like Niagara Bottling, is doing well and ready to expand,” River Ridge Development Authority Executive Director Jerry Acy said in the release. “With the financial incentive of being in an Urban Enterprise Zone, and access to our tremendous quality water supply, along with our other logistical advantages, companies here are in an ideal location to thrive. We appreciate the assistance of all units of government and One Southern Indiana in making this expansion possible, and we congratulate Niagara on its great news.”
“1si is glad to have helped Niagara with its new project. Rarely have we had the opportunity to assist with an expansion of a company so soon after the initial construction. It bodes well for manufacturing in Southern Indiana, in spite of the expected volatility of the U.S. economy in an election year,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of 1si, the economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana, in the release. “As in the past, 1si will continue to lend its support to Niagara throughout its growth plans.”
Niagara Bottling, LLC has been family-owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Ontario, Calif., Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading manufacturer of private-brand bottled water in the U.S., Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling water, tea, sports drinks and vitamin-enhanced waters. For more information, visit www.niagarawater.com.
