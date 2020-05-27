JEFFERSONVILLE — Nicklies Development has announced it will build a new self-storage facility next to the Kroger Marketplace in Jeffersonville Commons on East 10th Street.
This project is located near I-65, I-265 and the Lewis & Clark Bridge to east Louisville. It will offer over 110,000 rentable square feet of storage space, including 46,000 square feet of climate-controlled space, over 30,000 square feet of Boat/RV parking (12,000+ square feet of which is to be covered) and 30,000+ square feet of easy access drive-up units.
The facility will offer contactless rentals to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees. Security will include smart locks, HD video, 24-hour monitoring and a state-of-the-art access control system. The facility will offer moving, packaging and storage products, as well.
Nicklies Development will invest an additional $6,300,000 in the self-storage facility, bringing the total investment in Jeffersonville Commons to near $70,000,000.
Jeffersonville Commons includes Kroger, Chick-fil-A, Planet Fitness, River Ridge Surgical Suites, Feeders Supply, banks and other retailers.
