NEW ALBANY — There will be nightly right lane closures on westbound Interstate 64 from Wednesday through Saturday morning to allow crews to install the painting containment system and repair pavement on the top deck of the Sherman Minton bridge.
Westbound closure durations include:
• WB I-64 Wednesday at 10 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m.
• WB I-64 Thursday at 10 p.m. to Friday at 6 a.m.
• WB I-64 Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.
In addition, the left lane on eastbound I-64 that crosses the top deck of the bridge will be closed nightly from Saturday through Monday morning.
Eastbound closure durations include:
• EB I-64 left lane Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.
• EB I-64 left lane Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
All ramps within the project corridor will remain accessible during these lane closures.
The nightly right lane closure on eastbound I-64 will remain in effect through Saturday morning. These lane closures will affect access to I-64 from Spring Street and from I-64 to I-264.
Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
About Sherman Minton Renewal
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and New Albany.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
