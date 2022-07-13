NEW ALBANY — Weather permitting, there will be alternating lane closures on westbound I-64 beginning on or after 10 p.m. Monday, July 18 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 to perform pavement patching and pothole repair.
Crews will be working in both lanes at various times using either a full lane closure or mobile lane closure. Please be aware of the crews and use caution.
All westbound ramps within the project corridor will remain accessible during these lane closures.
Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and U.S. 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and New Albany.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
For more information and to sign up for project updates via text alerts and e-newsletters, go to www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
