NEW ALBANY — Weather permitting, a nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is currently scheduled to begin Monday.
Eastbound Interstate 64 will be closed on or after 2 a.m. Monday until 2 a.m. on Oct. 19.
The full directional closures will allow crews to work safely as they switch the maintenance of traffic from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on the lower deck and begin demolition work associated with Phase 2.
During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to Interstate 264 eastbound ramp.
While the eastbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be Interstate 265 and Interstate 65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
Through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton Bridge. This traffic will be required to exit onto West Fifth Street in New Albany and use the local street system to access I-64 westbound, then continue to I-265 and the designated alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic approach for construction, the design-build contractor team is allowed one nine-day closure of the bridge per year in each direction.
About Sherman Minton Renewal
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and New Albany.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
For more information and to sign up for project updates via text alerts and e-newsletters, visit www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.