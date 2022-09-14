NEW ALBANY — Weather permitting, a nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled to begin Oct. 10.
Eastbound Interstate 64 will be closed on or after 2 a.m. Oct. 10 until 2 a.m. on Oct. 19.
The full directional closures will allow crews to work safely as they switch the maintenance of traffic from phase one to phase two on the lower deck and begin demolition work associated with phase two.
During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to Interstate 264 eastbound ramp.
While the eastbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be Interstate 265 and Interstate 65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
Through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton bridge. This traffic will be required to exit onto West Fifth Street in New Albany and use the local street system to access I-64 westbound, then continue to I-265 and the designated alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic approach for construction, the design-build contractor team is allowed one nine-day closure of the bridge per year in each direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.