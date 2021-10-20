NEW ALBANY — The upcoming nine-day westbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will begin on Oct. 27.
Westbound Interstate 64 will be closed from 3 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 to 3 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
Prior to the full directional closure crews will strengthen the shoulder pavement on a heavily traveled ramp.
The ramp from Interstate 265 westbound to I-64 westbound will be closed from 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25. The one-night ramp closure will allow crews to safely perform the pavement work.
During the nine-day full directional closure crews will perform deck patching on the westbound deck and approach bridges on the Indiana and Kentucky sides.
While the directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be Interstate 65 and I-265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closure and alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic approach for construction, the design-build contractor team is allowed one nine-day closure of the bridge per year in each direction and must provide a 28-day notice for the public to plan accordingly.
About Sherman Minton Renewal
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and New Albany.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
