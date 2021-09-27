NEW ALBANY — A nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled to begin Oct. 25.
Westbound Interstate 64 will be closed from 3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25 to 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The full directional closures will allow crews to perform deck patching on approach bridges from the Indiana and Kentucky sides and safely access the entire westbound deck.
While the directional closures are in place, the preferred alternate route will be Interstate 65 and Interstate 265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic approach for construction, the design-build contractor team is allowed one nine-day closure of the bridge per year in each direction and must provide a 28-day notice for the public to plan accordingly.
About Sherman Minton Renewal
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and New Albany.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
For more information and to sign up for project updates via text alerts and e-newsletters, visit www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com.
