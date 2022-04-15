The Floyd County YMCA hosted the community this weekend for the ninth Good Friday Breakfast and Prayer Service. The spirited gathering featured, from left: Leslie and Paul Turner, who presented special music; Rev. Leroy Marshall, who delivered the message; Jeff Jaehnen, executive director of the Floyd County YMCA, who gave the welcome and opening prayer; and Steve Tarver, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville, who gave the closing prayer.
Among staff members who joined the group in singing “The Old Rugged Cross” are, from left: Charlotte Simmons, Barbara Morris, and Christinia Scott. The Y will host the free breakfast and service again on Good Friday in 2023.
