NEW ALBANY — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a car and led officers on a chase before abandoning the car and fleeing Monday.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that police had followed the unnamed suspect from West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Louisville at Interstate 64 into New Albany, where the vehicle was quickly abandoned at the 300 block of Graybrook Lane.
There were no injuries and Mitchell said he was unaware of any potential property damage. The incident lasted about five minutes, starting around 5:50 p.m. Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-274-LMPD.
